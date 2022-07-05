NOSTALGIA: Widening Bargate Bridge, Boston, in 1972 (GALLERY)

Work was taking place to widen the bridge to help ease traffic congestion in the town.
1. Widening Bargate Bridge, Boston, 1972
The widening of Bargate Bridge represented phase two of the town’s Inner Relief Road project, a scheme designed to ease traffic congestion in the town.
Photo: Boston Standard
2. Widening Bargate Bridge, Boston, 1972
The work followed the construction of Haven Bridge in the mid-60s.
Photo: Boston Standard
3. Widening Bargate Bridge, Boston, 1972
Then, in the late 1970s, John Adams Way was built to connect the two bridges.
Photo: Boston Standard
4. Widening Bargate Bridge, Boston, 1972
The widened Bargate Bridge was opened in April of the following year.
Photo: Boston Standard