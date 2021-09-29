Nostalgia - Youngsters make a start at Sleaford area schools

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210915-154141001

The five photographs – taken at schools in and around the town – were all carried in the Sleaford Standard 10 years ago this week.

Pictured are pupils at: Church Lane Primary School, Sleaford; St Botolph’s School, Quarrington, alongside class teacher Karen Brown, and teaching assistants Claire Dunham and Roe Atkin; Chestnut Street School, Ruskington; Our Lady of Good Counsel RC School, Sleaford; Leasingham Primary School, with teaching assistant Donna Mansfield (left) and class teacher Susan Meagher.

Can you spot a familiar face among the group of new starters?

