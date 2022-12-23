Register
Beast Mart at Boston Grammar School in 1997.
Beast Mart at Boston Grammar School in 1997.

RETRO: Beast Mart and launch of new art and music suite at Boston Grammar School in 1997

Here are a selection of photographs from the Boston Standard archives for December 1997.

By David Seymour
2 hours ago

They cover two events at Boston Grammar School on the same day – the annual Beast Mart half-day holiday and the unveiling of a new art and music suite.

1. Boston Grammar School, December, 1997

Pupils from Boston Grammar School await the declaration of the Beast Mart - a half-day holiday - in December 1997.

Photo: Boston Standard

2. Boston Grammar School, December, 1997

The Mayor of Boston Coun Fred Gilchrist were among those in attendance, pictured here, centre, next to headteacher John Neil.

Photo: Boston Standard

3. Boston Grammar School, December, 1997

The Beast Mart declaration was followed by the unveiling of the school's new art and music suite.

Photo: Boston Standard

4. Boston Grammar School, December, 1997

The block, made possible thanks to a £250,000 donation from ex-pupil Dr Len Medlock.

Photo: Boston Standard

