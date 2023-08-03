Register
Turning back the clock 25 years in Butterwick ...
Turning back the clock 25 years in Butterwick ...

RETRO: Boston-area pupils stage a Midsummer Night's Dream in 1998

Youngsters at Butterwick Primary School staged a production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream 25 years ago.
By David Seymour
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:32 BST

Were you part of the show?

The principals, fairies and townspeople.

1. A Midsummer Night's Dream, Butterwick Primary School, 1998

The principals, fairies and townspeople. Photo: Boston Standard

Bottom rears his head (following its transformation into an ass) for this photograph, with other characters in front, beside and behind.

2. A Midsummer Night's Dream, Butterwick Primary School, 1998

Bottom rears his head (following its transformation into an ass) for this photograph, with other characters in front, beside and behind. Photo: Boston Standard

More of the cast.

3. A Midsummer Night's Dream, Butterwick Primary School, 1998

More of the cast. Photo: Boston Standard

Donington Cowley Endowed Primary School.

4. MBSP 22-7-93 864 Donington Primary computer suite003.jpg

Donington Cowley Endowed Primary School. Photo: Boston Standard

