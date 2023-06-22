RETRO: Boston gets set for arrival of Wetherspoons and new B&Q store 25 years ago

1 . Wetherspoons

Wetherspoons was set to unveil its £700,000 pub in Boston 25 years ago. The Moon Under Water pub was due to open in High Street (in the former Der Schapps bar site) on July 7. About 20 full and part-time jobs were expected to be created as a result. The pub took its name from an essay by George Orwell, in which the author described his ideal pub, the fictitious Moon Under Water. "Like other Wetherspoon pubs it will have a complete ban on all music and pool tables," The Standard wrote. "It will specialise in real ales, serving six at all times, including a regular regional beer and others from micro-brewers throughout the UK." It would also have a non-smoking area, the paper added. Photo: Boston Standard