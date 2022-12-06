Register
RETRO: Boston Grammar, Boston High and St Thomas pupils team up on ''notoriously difficult' play in 1987

Pictured here in November 1987 are the cast of The Caucasian Chalk Circle by Bertolt Brecht, a joint production between Boston Grammar, Boston High and St Thomas Primary schools.

By David Seymour
21 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 11:33am
The cast of The Caucasian Chalk Circle - a joint production between Boston Grammar, Boston High and St Thomas Primary schools - in 1987.

A review written by Paul Charity in that week’s Standard praised Sophie-Kim Chapman and David Parker for their performances as Grusha and Adzak respectively. The costumes, make-up and props, which included a papier-mache model of a severed head, were also lauded.​

"This play is notoriously difficult to stage, requiring a large cast and many scene changes,” the review stated.

“Last Thursday, on the opening night, the play scored in all of the important areas,” it continued, before concluding: “Congratulations are due to producer Mr Bob Bloodsworth and his large cast and backstage crew for this absorbing production.”

David Parker