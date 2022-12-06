A review written by Paul Charity in that week’s Standard praised Sophie-Kim Chapman and David Parker for their performances as Grusha and Adzak respectively. The costumes, make-up and props, which included a papier-mache model of a severed head, were also lauded.
"This play is notoriously difficult to stage, requiring a large cast and many scene changes,” the review stated.
“Last Thursday, on the opening night, the play scored in all of the important areas,” it continued, before concluding: “Congratulations are due to producer Mr Bob Bloodsworth and his large cast and backstage crew for this absorbing production.”