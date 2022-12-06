Pictured here in November 1987 are the cast of The Caucasian Chalk Circle by Bertolt Brecht, a joint production between Boston Grammar, Boston High and St Thomas Primary schools.

The cast of The Caucasian Chalk Circle - a joint production between Boston Grammar, Boston High and St Thomas Primary schools - in 1987.

A review written by Paul Charity in that week’s Standard praised Sophie-Kim Chapman and David Parker for their performances as Grusha and Adzak respectively. The costumes, make-up and props, which included a papier-mache model of a severed head, were also lauded.​

"This play is notoriously difficult to stage, requiring a large cast and many scene changes,” the review stated.

Advertisement