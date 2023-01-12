RETRO: Boston High School awards night 1997

Here are two photographs of prize-winners from Boston High School at the end of 1997.

Junior prize winners at Boston High School's awards night of 1997.

For the first time, the school’s annual prize-giving ceremony was held at The Stump.

As part of his speech, headteacher Barry Searles criticised league tables, introduced by the Conservative Government in 1992.

He told pupils and guests that a number of that year's cohort had not been well enough during their GCSE course to be entered for more than a few exams.

Some of Boston High School's senior prize-winners.

