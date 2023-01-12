RETRO: Boston High School awards night 1997

For the first time, the school’s annual prize-giving ceremony was held at The Stump.
As part of his speech, headteacher Barry Searles criticised league tables, introduced by the Conservative Government in 1992.
He told pupils and guests that a number of that year's cohort had not been well enough during their GCSE course to be entered for more than a few exams.
"This was the right decision for them as individuals and was taken in light of medical advice, but of course plays havoc with the percentage rate," he said.