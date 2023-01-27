RETRO: Boston pupils get involved in running of school in 1993
Pupils at Boston’s Haven High were helping to shape the future of the school 30 years ago following the formation of junior and senior councils.
By David Seymour
6 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 5:10pm
Deputy head Madeline Fox said there was a feeling among the school’s staff that pupils should have their say.
“Obviously there are some limitations, but they’ve now got a say on what we do. After all, the school is for them,” she said.
One of the first decisions made was to spend proceeds from a non uniform day on Christmas parcels for the elderly.