RETRO: Boston pupils get involved in running of school in 1993

​Pupils at Boston’s Haven High were helping to shape the future of the school 30 years ago following the formation of junior and senior councils.

By David Seymour
6 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 5:10pm
Members of the junior and senior school councils at Haven High in 1993 with headteacher Peter Knights-Branch.
Deputy head Madeline Fox said there was a feeling among the school’s staff that pupils should have their say.

“Obviously there are some limitations, but they’ve now got a say on what we do. After all, the school is for them,” she said.

One of the first decisions made was to spend proceeds from a non uniform day on Christmas parcels for the elderly.

The councils were made up of representatives from each class.