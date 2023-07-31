RETRO: Boston pupils take part in Challenge of Industry conference in 1993
Here are a selection of photos from a Challenge Of Industry conference held at Boston High School 30 years ago this month.
By David Seymour
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:54 BST
More than 170 pupils from Boston Grammar School and Boston High School took part in the event.
They participated in a number of exercises, including leadership, teamwork, negotiation, enterprise, a moral issue, and production.
They made a poster, had a management and trade negotiation, made a business plan, discussed a moral issue (bribery), and manned a production line.
Throughout the conference, they were helped by advisers from East Midlands Electricity, Norprint, The Midland Bank, Trustee Savings Bank, British Telecom, the Boston Chamber Of Commerce, and Oldrids, all under the chairmanship of Mike Boyce.
