Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
The Challenge of Industry seminar in 1993 with pupils from Boston High School and Boston Grammar School, advisors, and chairman Mike Boyce (standing sixth from left).The Challenge of Industry seminar in 1993 with pupils from Boston High School and Boston Grammar School, advisors, and chairman Mike Boyce (standing sixth from left).
The Challenge of Industry seminar in 1993 with pupils from Boston High School and Boston Grammar School, advisors, and chairman Mike Boyce (standing sixth from left).

RETRO: Boston pupils take part in Challenge of Industry conference in 1993

​Here are a selection of photos from a Challenge Of Industry conference held at Boston High School 30 years ago this month.
By David Seymour
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

More than 170 pupils from Boston Grammar School and Boston High School took part in the event.

They participated in a number of exercises, including leadership, teamwork, negotiation, enterprise, a moral issue, and production.

They made a poster, had a management and trade negotiation, made a business plan, discussed a moral issue (bribery), and manned a production line.

Throughout the conference, they were helped by advisers from East Midlands Electricity, Norprint, The Midland Bank, Trustee Savings Bank, British Telecom, the Boston Chamber Of Commerce, and Oldrids, all under the chairmanship of Mike Boyce.

Boston High and Grammar school pupils in Group 10, working with advisor Andy Macgregor (far left) on a bicycle courier project.

1. Challenge of Industry, 1993

Boston High and Grammar school pupils in Group 10, working with advisor Andy Macgregor (far left) on a bicycle courier project. Photo: Boston Standard

Group Seven pupils from both schools with advisor Pat Wainwright (far left).

2. Challenge of Industry, 1993

Group Seven pupils from both schools with advisor Pat Wainwright (far left). Photo: Boston Standard

Page 1 of 1