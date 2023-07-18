RETRO: Boston pupils take part in Industry Day in 1988 (GALLERY)
Here are a selection of photographs from the Boston Standard archives, showing an industry day taking place at Kitwood Girls’ School 35 years ago.
By David Seymour
The event involved year nine pupils taking part in a series of seminars run by local employers.
Among those represented were Oldrids, LMO Potatoes, Johnson Seeds, Midland Bank, and the East Midlands Electricity Board.
