RETRO: Boston pupils take part in Industry Day in 1988 (GALLERY)

Here are a selection of photographs from the Boston Standard archives, showing an industry day taking place at Kitwood Girls’ School 35 years ago.
By David Seymour
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST
The event involved year nine pupils taking part in a series of seminars run by local employers.

Among those represented were Oldrids, LMO Potatoes, Johnson Seeds, Midland Bank, and the East Midlands Electricity Board.

Joan Young, of Oldrids, plans a delivery route for the Downtown store.

Joan Young, of Oldrids, plans a delivery route for the Downtown store. Photo: Boston Standard

The event was sponsored by Midland Bank. Pictured with pupils is schools liaison officer Mick Houlden

The event was sponsored by Midland Bank. Pictured with pupils is schools liaison officer Mick Houlden Photo: Boston Standard

Pupils were asked to solve work situation problems devised for them by the employer.

Pupils were asked to solve work situation problems devised for them by the employer. Photo: Boston Standard

One of the more high-tech seminars.

One of the more high-tech seminars. Photo: Boston Standard

