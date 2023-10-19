RETRO: Boston pupils visit town supermarket for health week (GALLERY)

Pupils from Boston’s Carlton Road are pictured during a special visit to the town’s Asda store 30 years ago.

The outing formed part of a health week held by the school.

This also involved children giving up chocolate for a day.

The aim of the week was to promote healthy eating and a number of issues were covered.

The event also included visitors from Geests and Tinsley’s going into the school.

As part of their visit to Asda, pupils were provided with plenty of food so they could set up a sandwich-making production line.

1 . Carlton Road pupils at Asda, 1993 Asda deputy bakery manager Charlie Broughton with Carlton Road pupils. Photo: Boston Standard

2 . Carlton Road at Boston's Asda, 1993 Asda catering manager Paul Richardson with pupils in the restaurant. Photo: Boston Standard

3 . Carlton Road pupils at Boston's Asda, 1993 Provision supervisor Justin Charlton with more Carlton Road pupils. Photo: Boston Standard

4 . Carlton Road pupils at Boston's Asda, 1993 Carlton Road pupils taking part in a tasting session with Louise Guttesen of the fruit and veg section. Photo: Boston Standard