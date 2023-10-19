Register
Turning back the clock 30 years at Boston's Asda store.Turning back the clock 30 years at Boston's Asda store.
RETRO: Boston pupils visit town supermarket for health week in 1993 (GALLERY)

Pupils from Boston’s Carlton Road are pictured during a special visit to the town’s Asda store 30 years ago.
By David Seymour
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:20 BST

The outing formed part of a health week held by the school.

This also involved children giving up chocolate for a day.

The aim of the week was to promote healthy eating and a number of issues were covered.

The event also included visitors from Geests and Tinsley’s going into the school.

As part of their visit to Asda, pupils were provided with plenty of food so they could set up a sandwich-making production line.

Asda deputy bakery manager Charlie Broughton with Carlton Road pupils.

1. Carlton Road pupils at Asda, 1993

Asda deputy bakery manager Charlie Broughton with Carlton Road pupils. Photo: Boston Standard

Asda catering manager Paul Richardson with pupils in the restaurant.

2. Carlton Road at Boston's Asda, 1993

Asda catering manager Paul Richardson with pupils in the restaurant. Photo: Boston Standard

Provision supervisor Justin Charlton with more Carlton Road pupils.

3. Carlton Road pupils at Boston's Asda, 1993

Provision supervisor Justin Charlton with more Carlton Road pupils. Photo: Boston Standard

Carlton Road pupils taking part in a tasting session with Louise Guttesen of the fruit and veg section.

4. Carlton Road pupils at Boston's Asda, 1993

Carlton Road pupils taking part in a tasting session with Louise Guttesen of the fruit and veg section. Photo: Boston Standard

