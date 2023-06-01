RETRO: Boston school cadets show off their skills in 1968 (GALLERY)
Here we have a selection of photographs of the annual inspection of Boston Grammar School’s Combined Cadet Force in May 1968.
By David Seymour
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:59 BST
Group captain J. R. Rogers, from RAF Coningsby, inspected the force, along with army staff officer major C. Gurney, and RAF staff officer Flt Lieut R. W. Chandler.
The event included a watermanship display by the RAF section in the school swimming pool.
“Although the weather was warm – the sun shone all afternoon – the water was not,” the Standard noted at the time.
“Five cadets swam about and demonstrated how to get into an inflatable lifeboat – and then jumped out, overturned the boat, righted it again and repeated the exercise.”
Other elements of the inspection included: a parade and march past in the school yard; an assault boat demonstration on the River Witham; and the towing and assembly of a 25-pound gun.
Page 1 of 3