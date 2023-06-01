RETRO: Boston school cadets show off their skills in 1968 (GALLERY)

Here we have a selection of photographs of the annual inspection of Boston Grammar School’s Combined Cadet Force in May 1968.

​Group captain J. R. Rogers, from RAF Coningsby, inspected the force, along with army staff officer major C. Gurney, and RAF staff officer Flt Lieut R. W. Chandler.

The event included a watermanship display by the RAF section in the school swimming pool.

“Although the weather was warm – the sun shone all afternoon – the water was not,” the Standard noted at the time.

“Five cadets swam about and demonstrated how to get into an inflatable lifeboat – and then jumped out, overturned the boat, righted it again and repeated the exercise.”

Other elements of the inspection included: a parade and march past in the school yard; an assault boat demonstration on the River Witham; and the towing and assembly of a 25-pound gun.

1 . Boston Grammar School CCF 1968 The re-formed naval section of Boston Grammar School CCF demonstrating the use of an assault boat on the Witham near Sluice Bridge. Photo: Boston Standard

2 . Boston Grammar School CCF 1968 A cadet tries out the parachute harness. The Standard described him as a 'life-size Action Man' at the time, with the toy having been launched in the UK two years earlier. Photo: Boston Standard

3 . Boston Grammar School CCF 1968 A cadet gets a helping hand on the obstacle course from a pupil. Photo: Boston Standard

4 . Boston Grammar School CCF 1968 The watermanship display by the RAF section in the school swimming pool. Photo: Boston Standard

