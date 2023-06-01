Register
Scenes from the Boston Grammar School CCF inspection of 1968.Scenes from the Boston Grammar School CCF inspection of 1968.
Scenes from the Boston Grammar School CCF inspection of 1968.

RETRO: Boston school cadets show off their skills in 1968 (GALLERY)

Here we have a selection of photographs of the annual inspection of Boston Grammar School’s Combined Cadet Force in May 1968.
By David Seymour
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:59 BST

​Group captain J. R. Rogers, from RAF Coningsby, inspected the force, along with army staff officer major C. Gurney, and RAF staff officer Flt Lieut R. W. Chandler.

The event included a watermanship display by the RAF section in the school swimming pool.

“Although the weather was warm – the sun shone all afternoon – the water was not,” the Standard noted at the time.

“Five cadets swam about and demonstrated how to get into an inflatable lifeboat – and then jumped out, overturned the boat, righted it again and repeated the exercise.”

Other elements of the inspection included: a parade and march past in the school yard; an assault boat demonstration on the River Witham; and the towing and assembly of a 25-pound gun.

The re-formed naval section of Boston Grammar School CCF demonstrating the use of an assault boat on the Witham near Sluice Bridge.

1. Boston Grammar School CCF 1968

The re-formed naval section of Boston Grammar School CCF demonstrating the use of an assault boat on the Witham near Sluice Bridge. Photo: Boston Standard

A cadet tries out the parachute harness. The Standard described him as a 'life-size Action Man' at the time, with the toy having been launched in the UK two years earlier.

2. Boston Grammar School CCF 1968

A cadet tries out the parachute harness. The Standard described him as a 'life-size Action Man' at the time, with the toy having been launched in the UK two years earlier. Photo: Boston Standard

A cadet gets a helping hand on the obstacle course from a pupil.

3. Boston Grammar School CCF 1968

A cadet gets a helping hand on the obstacle course from a pupil. Photo: Boston Standard

The watermanship display by the RAF section in the school swimming pool.

4. Boston Grammar School CCF 1968

The watermanship display by the RAF section in the school swimming pool. Photo: Boston Standard

