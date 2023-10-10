RETRO: Boston school celebrates launch of new buildings in 1993
Here is a selection of photographs from a gala held by Hawthorn Tree Primary School 30 years ago to mark the launch of its new buildings.
By David Seymour
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:29 BST
The official opening was carried out by John Ball, who was headmaster for 17 years after the school first opened in 1968.
Almost 400 people attended the event, which included displays of old photographs going back to the school’s first year.