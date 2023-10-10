Register
Children at Hawthorn Tree hooking ducks, just one of the sideshows at the gala.
RETRO: Boston school celebrates launch of new buildings in 1993

Here is a selection of photographs from a gala held by Hawthorn Tree Primary School 30 years ago to mark the launch of its new buildings.
By David Seymour
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:29 BST

The official opening was carried out by John Ball, who was headmaster for 17 years after the school first opened in 1968.

Almost 400 people attended the event, which included displays of old photographs going back to the school’s first year.

Former headmaster John Ball cuts the school's 25th birthday cake, watched by children and Roy Pearson, the head at the time.

1. Hawthorn Tree Primary School Primary gala, 1993

The plaque commemorating the official opening in September 1993.

2. Hawthorn Tree School gala, 1993

