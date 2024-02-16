RETRO: Demolition begins on Boston's Haven Cinema - February 1999 (GALLERY)

The South Square building – formerly the Odeon – had turned 60 the previous summer.

In its heyday, people queued down the steps and along the pavement to see the latest film, The Standard wrote in February 1999.

“At one stage, there were hopes that it would be rejuvenated to mark the Diamond Jubilee,” the paper continued. “Sadly, no takers came along, and the old Odeon, once a mecca for cinemagoers from the Boston area, had been derelict since a fire a number of years ago.”

Ideas for a number of different types of development had been put forward for the site, including a home for Boston’s Royal Mail sorting office.

1 . Demolition of Haven Cinema - February 1999 'DANGEROUS BUILDING DO NO ENTER' reads the sign at the front. To the right, Chatterton Solicitors. Photo: Boston Standard

2 . Demolition of Haven Cinema - February 1999 The view from Haven Bridge. Photo: Boston Standard

3 . Demolition of Haven Cinema - February 1999 The demolition of the roof. Photo: Boston Standard