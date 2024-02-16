Register
RETRO: Demolition begins on Boston's Haven Cinema - February 1999 (GALLERY)

Twenty-five years ago this month, demolition work began on Boston’s Haven Cinema.
By David Seymour
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:26 GMT

The South Square building – formerly the Odeon – had turned 60 the previous summer.

In its heyday, people queued down the steps and along the pavement to see the latest film, The Standard wrote in February 1999.

“At one stage, there were hopes that it would be rejuvenated to mark the Diamond Jubilee,” the paper continued. “Sadly, no takers came along, and the old Odeon, once a mecca for cinemagoers from the Boston area, had been derelict since a fire a number of years ago.”

Ideas for a number of different types of development had been put forward for the site, including a home for Boston’s Royal Mail sorting office.

'DANGEROUS BUILDING DO NO ENTER' reads the sign at the front. To the right, Chatterton Solicitors.

The view from Haven Bridge.

The demolition of the roof.

Crew members on the roof.

