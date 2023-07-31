RETRO: Firefighters officially open Boston's new B&Q in 1998

​Boston firefighters were the guests of honour when the town’s new B&Q store opened 25 years ago.

The crew members had been at the blaze that devastated the town’s previous store in August 1995.

That branch had been located off John Adam’s Way, where Matalan stands today.

The fire started in a rubbish skip and was attended by 60 firefighters from Boston and around the county.

On the night of the fire, acrid smoke drifted across John Adams Way and thousands of residents in the area woke in the early hours to the sounds of cracks and bangs, which some thought were gunshots.

Firefighters investigating the cause of the fire said it could have been a discarded cigarette.

The new store, which opened on July 10, created more than 50 new jobs.

Another 25 transferred from the site in Tattershall Road that the business had been used on a temporary basis.

1 . B&Q opening, Boston, July 1998 A ribbon cutting with a difference. Photo: Boston Standard

2 . B&Q opening, Boston, July 1998 Shoppers make their way into Boston's new B&Q store in 1998. Photo: Boston Standard

3 . B&Q opening, Boston, July 1998 Live entertainment at the launch event. Photo: Boston Standard

4 . B&Q opening, Boston, July 1998 More live entertainment for the launch day. Photo: Boston Standard