Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Four from the archives for December 2012 ...
Four from the archives for December 2012 ...

RETRO: Four from the archives for December 2012 - Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen and Skegness

Here are four photographs from our archives from December 2012 – one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard – with two of them showing festive celebrations in the area.

By David Seymour
2 hours ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:10pm

Can you spot a familiar face?

1. Horncastle

The Under 14s netball team at QEGS, in Horncastle, were through to the regional finals in December 2012.

Photo: John Fieldhouse

Photo Sales

2. Louth

Louth Old Boys players, at the end of December 2012, sporting new tracksuits sponsored by G Silvester Decorating. Carl Munby, joint manager, is pictured thanking Graham Silvester, with Jordan Mackin, fellow joint manager.

Photo: Ian Holmes

Photo Sales

3. Market Rasen

Mel Fenwick and Jo Jenkinson from the county's library service entertaining youngsters at Market Rasen's Christmas Market in December 2012.

Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Photo Sales

4. Skegness

Skegness held an inaugural lantern parade through the heart of the resort at the end of 2012 as part of its festive celebrations.

Photo: John Crossland

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1