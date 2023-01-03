RETRO: Four from the archives for December 2012 - Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen and Skegness

Here are four photographs from our archives from December 2012 – one each from the Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail and Skegness Standard – with two of them showing festive celebrations in the area.
Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Horncastle
The Under 14s netball team at QEGS, in Horncastle, were through to the regional finals in December 2012.
Photo: John Fieldhouse
2. Louth
Louth Old Boys players, at the end of December 2012, sporting new tracksuits sponsored by G Silvester Decorating. Carl Munby, joint manager, is pictured thanking Graham Silvester, with Jordan Mackin, fellow joint manager.
Photo: Ian Holmes
3. Market Rasen
Mel Fenwick and Jo Jenkinson from the county's library service entertaining youngsters at Market Rasen's Christmas Market in December 2012.
Photo: Dianne Tuckett
4. Skegness
Skegness held an inaugural lantern parade through the heart of the resort at the end of 2012 as part of its festive celebrations.
Photo: John Crossland