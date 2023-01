Car park attendant Joe Tuffnell is pictured on Bargate Green at Boston in late January 1968, looking in amazement at the horse and caravan parked neatly between a Jaguar and a Mini.

The scene in Bargate Green, Boston, in January 1968.

The owner of Punch and the caravan was horse-trainer Corla Mosseller, 28, of Michigan, and Totnes, Devon, who had covered 1,200 miles in a tour of the UK.

"People all over the country, especially in the North, have been wonderfully hospitable,” she said. “I’ve had some anxious moments in lonely places, but all has turned out so far.

The biggest problem, she said, was keeping Punch shod in a land where blacksmiths were decreasing.