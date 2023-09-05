RETRO: "I have never seen such a reaction to one of our offers" - Miniskirt deal a hit in Boston in 1968
Sketchley was offering to clean miniskirts at the rate of a mere two pence an inch.
Manageress Mrs O. Snowden said: “I have never seen such a reaction to one of our offers.”
The deal had taken the normal cleaning and retexture price from four shillings and six pence to, on average, two shillings and 10 pence.
The shortest skirt received in Boston was 14 inches long, which cost two shillings and four pence to clean. The average length received was 17 inches.
Across the 560 Sketchley shops, the shortest known miniskirt to be received was 12 inches long. This was taken in by a branch in Birmingham.
“Response to the offer has proved one thing, that the fashion oracles who have been so busy predicting the return of longer skirts are wrong!” wrote The Standard at the time.