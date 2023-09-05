Register
RETRO: "I have never seen such a reaction to one of our offers" - Miniskirt deal a hit in Boston in 1968

A Boston cleaners was receiving between 100 and 150 miniskirts a week 55 years ago after launching a special deal on the high-hemmed clothes item.
By David Seymour
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:52 BST
Carol Taylor, of Wellington Road, Boston, is pictured with Sketchley manageress Mrs O Snowden, in the summer of 1968.Carol Taylor, of Wellington Road, Boston, is pictured with Sketchley manageress Mrs O Snowden, in the summer of 1968.
Carol Taylor, of Wellington Road, Boston, is pictured with Sketchley manageress Mrs O Snowden, in the summer of 1968.

Sketchley was offering to clean miniskirts at the rate of a mere two pence an inch.

Manageress Mrs O. Snowden said: “I have never seen such a reaction to one of our offers.”

The deal had taken the normal cleaning and retexture price from four shillings and six pence to, on average, two shillings and 10 pence.

Another photo of Carol Taylor, of Wellington Road, Boston, with Sketchley manageress Mrs O Snowden, 55 years ago.Another photo of Carol Taylor, of Wellington Road, Boston, with Sketchley manageress Mrs O Snowden, 55 years ago.
Another photo of Carol Taylor, of Wellington Road, Boston, with Sketchley manageress Mrs O Snowden, 55 years ago.

The shortest skirt received in Boston was 14 inches long, which cost two shillings and four pence to clean. The average length received was 17 inches.

Across the 560 Sketchley shops, the shortest known miniskirt to be received was 12 inches long. This was taken in by a branch in Birmingham.

“Response to the offer has proved one thing, that the fashion oracles who have been so busy predicting the return of longer skirts are wrong!” wrote The Standard at the time.

