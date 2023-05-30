RETRO: 'Impressive' cycle test results at Kirton in 1988 and triple celebration at Fishtoft in 2013

2 . Fishtoft Academy

Fishtoft Academy had three causes to celebrate 10 years ago: first, winning a Judge’s Distinction gong in the Pearson Teaching Awards; second, the end of its exam week; and third, the first national Thank a Teacher Day. To mark all three, the school held a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Pupils are pictured with members of staff (from left) Vicky Kitchen, Claire Etherington, Jo Bland, Kate Harrison, and Steph Kinchin. Photo: David Dawson