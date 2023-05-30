RETRO: 'Impressive' cycle test results at Kirton in 1988 and triple celebration at Fishtoft in 2013

For this week’s trip into the Boston Standard’s archives, we have gone back to 2013 for a triple celebration at Fishtoft Academy, and, further still, to 1988 to find pupils at Kirton Primary School impressing in their cycle proficiency tests.
Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Kirton Primary School
A group of about 50 pupils at Kirton Primary School passed their cycling proficiency tests 35 years ago. The pupils were delighted with the results, described as ‘very impressive’ by the local road safety officer. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Fishtoft Academy
Fishtoft Academy had three causes to celebrate 10 years ago: first, winning a Judge’s Distinction gong in the Pearson Teaching Awards; second, the end of its exam week; and third, the first national Thank a Teacher Day. To mark all three, the school held a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Pupils are pictured with members of staff (from left) Vicky Kitchen, Claire Etherington, Jo Bland, Kate Harrison, and Steph Kinchin. Photo: David Dawson
3. Fishtoft Academy
More Alice in Wonderland fun at Fishtoft Academy 10 years ago. Photo: David Dawson