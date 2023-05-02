RETRO: John Adams Way, Boston, opens for traffic on May 2, 1978

Boston’s John Adams Way opened for traffic 45 years ago today (Tuesday, May 2) in a bid to ease the town’s traffic woes.
The £1m project was more than two decades in the making.
Five years ago, to mark the road’s 40th anniversary, we trawled our archives to put together a timeline of its development – going as far back as the 1950s.
Here, we present a gallery of photographs from its opening day (plus a handful of bonus, related pictures).
1. John Adams Way opening - May 2, 1978
John Adams Way opened on Tuesday, May 2. In a two-paragraph piece the week before, The Standard wrote: “The barriers will be taken down after the morning rush hour on Tuesday so that the whole thing is running smoothly for the opening of May Fair, on 3 May at midday.” Photo: Boston Standard
2. John Adams Way opening - May 2, 1978
Looking back at the Bargate roundabout, constructed as part of the project. Photo: Boston Standard
3. John Adams Way opening - May 2, 1978
The Botolph Street junction. In January 1977, residents in Botolph Street spoke out over disruption caused by the construction of the inner relief road.“It’s dreadful trying to live here while all the work is going on. You can’t keep carpets clean because the street is so muddy,” said one. Photo: Boston Standard
4. John Adams Way opening - May 2, 1978
Vehicles exit Botolph Street to join John Adams Way. Photo: Boston Standard