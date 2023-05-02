Register
A cyclist with a child on board takes a trip down John Adams Way on its opening day in May 1978. On the right, a road sign reads John Adams Way, but the road would still be called ‘the inner relief road’ in the press for months.A cyclist with a child on board takes a trip down John Adams Way on its opening day in May 1978. On the right, a road sign reads John Adams Way, but the road would still be called ‘the inner relief road’ in the press for months.
A cyclist with a child on board takes a trip down John Adams Way on its opening day in May 1978. On the right, a road sign reads John Adams Way, but the road would still be called 'the inner relief road' in the press for months.

RETRO: John Adams Way, Boston, opens for traffic on May 2, 1978

Boston’s John Adams Way opened for traffic 45 years ago today (Tuesday, May 2) in a bid to ease the town’s traffic woes.

By David Seymour
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:23 BST

The £1m project was more than two decades in the making.

Five years ago, to mark the road’s 40th anniversary, we trawled our archives to put together a timeline of its development – going as far back as the 1950s.

Here, we present a gallery of photographs from its opening day (plus a handful of bonus, related pictures).

John Adams Way opened on Tuesday, May 2. In a two-paragraph piece the week before, The Standard wrote: “The barriers will be taken down after the morning rush hour on Tuesday so that the whole thing is running smoothly for the opening of May Fair, on 3 May at midday.”

1. John Adams Way opening - May 2, 1978

John Adams Way opened on Tuesday, May 2. In a two-paragraph piece the week before, The Standard wrote: "The barriers will be taken down after the morning rush hour on Tuesday so that the whole thing is running smoothly for the opening of May Fair, on 3 May at midday."

Looking back at the Bargate roundabout, constructed as part of the project.

2. John Adams Way opening - May 2, 1978

Looking back at the Bargate roundabout, constructed as part of the project.

The Botolph Street junction. In January 1977, residents in Botolph Street spoke out over disruption caused by the construction of the inner relief road.“It’s dreadful trying to live here while all the work is going on. You can’t keep carpets clean because the street is so muddy,” said one.

3. John Adams Way opening - May 2, 1978

The Botolph Street junction. In January 1977, residents in Botolph Street spoke out over disruption caused by the construction of the inner relief road."It's dreadful trying to live here while all the work is going on. You can't keep carpets clean because the street is so muddy," said one.

Vehicles exit Botolph Street to join John Adams Way.

4. John Adams Way opening - May 2, 1978

Vehicles exit Botolph Street to join John Adams Way.

