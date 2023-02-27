Register
RETRO: Mayor of Boston holds Clothes Show civic reception in 1993 (inviting future Mayor of Boston)

The mayor of Boston Coun Joyce Dobson held a civic reception 30 years ago for those who had been involved in a moment of stardom for the town.

By David Seymour
1 hour ago
The civic reception in Boston 30 years ago.
This had come the previous year when it appeared on the BBC’s Clothes Show Christmas Roadshow. Coun Dobson is seen her handing over a Boston Borough Council plaque to area youth worker Anne Dorrian (the current mayor of Boston), who originally invited the show to the town.

