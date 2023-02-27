This had come the previous year when it appeared on the BBC’s Clothes Show Christmas Roadshow. Coun Dobson is seen her handing over a Boston Borough Council plaque to area youth worker Anne Dorrian (the current mayor of Boston), who originally invited the show to the town.
RETRO: Mayor of Boston holds Clothes Show civic reception in 1993 (inviting future Mayor of Boston)
The mayor of Boston Coun Joyce Dobson held a civic reception 30 years ago for those who had been involved in a moment of stardom for the town.