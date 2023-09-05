RETRO: Official opening of Boston's £1m telephone exchange in 1973

Here are a selection of photographs of the official opening of Boston’s £1m telephone exchange in 1973.
An outstanding feature of the five-storey facility was the ‘cordless’ switchboard suite, which was the first of its kind to be installed in the Peterborough telephone area.
1. Official opening of Boston's telephone exchange in 1973
Boston’s £1m, five-storey telephone exchange, in Main Ridge, was officially opened by the Mayor Coun J. J. Parker. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Official opening of Boston's telephone exchange in 1973
Coun Parker described the facility - which was set to be extended in 1976and 1978 - as the ‘perfect answer’ to the town’s telephone problems. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Official opening of Boston's telephone exchange in 1973
Coun Parker added that he only wished that other people could see the exchange working. "Then they could see the marvellous service they're getting," he said. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Official opening of Boston's telephone exchange in 1973
Here, Coun Parker tries out the switchboard, watched by the Mayoress and Mr A. Jones, head of traffic. Photo: Boston Standard