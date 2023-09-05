Register
RETRO: Official opening of Boston's £1m telephone exchange in 1973

Here are a selection of photographs of the official opening of Boston’s £1m telephone exchange in 1973.
By David Seymour
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST

An outstanding feature of the five-storey facility was the ‘cordless’ switchboard suite, which was the first of its kind to be installed in the Peterborough telephone area.

Boston’s £1m, five-storey telephone exchange, in Main Ridge, was officially opened by the Mayor Coun J. J. Parker.

Coun Parker described the facility - which was set to be extended in 1976and 1978 - as the ‘perfect answer’ to the town’s telephone problems.

Coun Parker added that he only wished that other people could see the exchange working. "Then they could see the marvellous service they're getting," he said.

Here, Coun Parker tries out the switchboard, watched by the Mayoress and Mr A. Jones, head of traffic.

