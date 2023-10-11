Register
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
The opening of Boston High School's new French block, 30 years ago.The opening of Boston High School's new French block, 30 years ago.
The opening of Boston High School's new French block, 30 years ago.

RETRO: Opening of new French block at Boston High School in 1993 (GALLERY)

Here is a selection of photographs marking the launch of Boston High School’s new French block 30 years ago.
By David Seymour
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:54 BST

The facility was the first new building to be completed at the school in two decades.

Features included a satellite dish (allowing pupils to watch foreign language broadcasts), a French library, a French bank and even a shop selling croissants and French bread.

For many years, it had been the aim of headteacher Mary Webb to replace the mobile classrooms with permanant, purpose-built rooms for the teaching of French.

1. Boston High School's new French block, 1993

For many years, it had been the aim of headteacher Mary Webb to replace the mobile classrooms with permanant, purpose-built rooms for the teaching of French. Photo: Boston Standard

Four years earlier, a substantial donation from the Bycroft Trust allowed work to begin.

2. Boston High School's new French block, 1993

Four years earlier, a substantial donation from the Bycroft Trust allowed work to begin. Photo: Boston Standard

Also helping make the project a reality were donations from the Medlock Trust, parents and friends of the school, the Appeal Trust, and £4,000 raised by the pupils themselves.

3. Boston High School's new French block, 1993

Also helping make the project a reality were donations from the Medlock Trust, parents and friends of the school, the Appeal Trust, and £4,000 raised by the pupils themselves. Photo: Boston Standard

The pupils raised much of the money through a very successful Buy a Brick programme, so successful some were rewarded with a trip to Boulogne for their efforts.

4. Boston High School's new French block, 1993

The pupils raised much of the money through a very successful Buy a Brick programme, so successful some were rewarded with a trip to Boulogne for their efforts. Photo: Boston Standard

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page