RETRO: Opening of new French block at Boston High School in 1993 (GALLERY)

Here is a selection of photographs marking the launch of Boston High School’s new French block 30 years ago.
The facility was the first new building to be completed at the school in two decades.
Features included a satellite dish (allowing pupils to watch foreign language broadcasts), a French library, a French bank and even a shop selling croissants and French bread.
For many years, it had been the aim of headteacher Mary Webb to replace the mobile classrooms with permanant, purpose-built rooms for the teaching of French. Photo: Boston Standard
Four years earlier, a substantial donation from the Bycroft Trust allowed work to begin. Photo: Boston Standard
Also helping make the project a reality were donations from the Medlock Trust, parents and friends of the school, the Appeal Trust, and £4,000 raised by the pupils themselves. Photo: Boston Standard
The pupils raised much of the money through a very successful Buy a Brick programme, so successful some were rewarded with a trip to Boulogne for their efforts. Photo: Boston Standard