The 'panda patrol' - launched in Boston 55 years ago.

Under the unit beat policing scheme, Boston had been divided into three sectors, with two policemen living in each sector on a ‘village bobby’ basis.

Helping them out would be four new ‘panda’ police cars (so-named because of their distinctive white band).

The vehicles would be manned 24 hours a day by a team of nine constables and equipped with radios, first aid gear and road signs.