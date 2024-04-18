Nine photographs from Boston Grammar School's 12-hour marathon of 1999.Nine photographs from Boston Grammar School's 12-hour marathon of 1999.
Nine photographs from Boston Grammar School's 12-hour marathon of 1999.

RETRO: Record numbers for 12-hour marathon at Boston Grammar School in 1999 (IN PICTURES)

Here is a selection of photographs from Boston Grammar School’s 12-hour marathon of 1999.
By David Seymour
Published 18th Apr 2024, 14:43 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST

The annual event involved pupils taking part in a particular activity for 12 hours to raise funds for charity.

Each year, the marathon was held in aid of a different cause – in 1999 it was the British Heart Foundation.

That year, 250 pupils signed up for the event – a record number.

On the ball for 12 hours of fundraising in 1999, a group of football fans from Boston Grammar School.

1. Boston Grammar School 12-hour marathon, 1999

On the ball for 12 hours of fundraising in 1999, a group of football fans from Boston Grammar School. Photo: Boston Standard

Table-tennis enthusiasts at Boston Grammar School getting ready for a marathon session for charity.

2. Boston Grammar School 12-hour marathon, 1999

Table-tennis enthusiasts at Boston Grammar School getting ready for a marathon session for charity. Photo: Boston Standard

Chris Flannery, Robin Long, Robert Simpson, Thomas Smalley and Ian Standen from Boston Grammar School making models.

3. Boston Grammar School 12-hour marathon, 1999

Chris Flannery, Robin Long, Robert Simpson, Thomas Smalley and Ian Standen from Boston Grammar School making models. Photo: Boston Standard

Another one of the day's activities under way.

4. Boston Grammar School 12-hour marathon, 1999

Another one of the day's activities under way. Photo: Boston Standard

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:British Heart Foundation