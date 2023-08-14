RETRO: The Canadian National Auto Circus - ‘The Greatest Show on Wheels’ - visits Boston in 1973 (GALLERY)

The Canadian National Auto Circus – ‘The Greatest Show on Wheels’ – paid a visit to Boston in 1973.
Here are a selection of photographs from the event.
1. The Canadian National Auto Circus, Boston, 1973
A crowd of 2,000 turned out to watch the event, held at The Boston Speedway stadium, in New Hammond Beck Road. Photo: Boston Standard
The Boston spectators were lucky - the circus cancelled its previous seven performances due to bad weather. Photo: Boston Standard
That said, this umbrella would suggest the weather was less than ideal. Photo: Boston Standard
Another one of the milder stunts from the event. Photo: Boston Standard