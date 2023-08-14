Register
Two cars drive over a ramp at the same time, leaving them both on two wheels, at The Canadian National Auto Circus. This was one of the milder stunts performed for the crowd, with others involving fire.

RETRO: The Canadian National Auto Circus - ‘The Greatest Show on Wheels’ - visits Boston in 1973 (GALLERY)

The Canadian National Auto Circus – ‘The Greatest Show on Wheels’ – paid a visit to Boston in 1973.
By David Seymour
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST

Here are a selection of photographs from the event.

A crowd of 2,000 turned out to watch the event, held at The Boston Speedway stadium, in New Hammond Beck Road.

1. The Canadian National Auto Circus, Boston, 1973

The Boston spectators were lucky - the circus cancelled its previous seven performances due to bad weather.

2. The Canadian National Auto Circus, Boston, 1973

That said, this umbrella would suggest the weather was less than ideal.

3. The Canadian National Auto Circus, Boston, 1973

Another one of the milder stunts from the event.

4. The Canadian National Auto Circus, Boston, 1973

