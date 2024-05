Earlier this year, we published a gallery of images showing the start of demolition work on the Haven, in South Square, in February 1999.

These pictures were taken the following month.

"The end of an era – the old Haven cinema, originally the Odeon, finally succumbs to the bulldozers and bites the dust,” The Standard wrote at the time.

1 . Demolition of The Haven - March 1999 The remains on the Haven as seen from the rear. Photo: Boston Standard

2 . Demolition of The Haven - March 1999 A closer look at the raked seating of the auditorium. Photo: Boston Standard

3 . Demolition of The Haven - March 1999 The view from John Adam's Way. Photo: Boston Standard