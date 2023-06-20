RETRO: Thousands turns out for Boston Carnival in 1978 (GALLERY)

Here are a selection of photographs from Boston’s carnival procession of 1978.
The event was organised by Boston Lions and featured more than 40 floats and five bands. It had been revived the previous year to mark The Queen’s Silver Jubilee.
More than 40 floats and five bands wound their way through town for the event. Photo: Boston Standard
The pageant was revived the previous year to mark the Queen's Silver Jubilee, but on that occasion rain put a dampener on things. Photo: Boston Standard
Thousands turned out to watch the spectacle. Photo: Boston Standard
The parade was led by the Junior Band and Drums of the Queen's Division from Bassingbourn Barracks, near Royston, Hertfordshire. Photo: Boston Standard