Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boston Lions' larger-than-life lion heading the parade and carrying the Carnival Queen, Cindy Leach, and her attendants.Boston Lions' larger-than-life lion heading the parade and carrying the Carnival Queen, Cindy Leach, and her attendants.
Boston Lions' larger-than-life lion heading the parade and carrying the Carnival Queen, Cindy Leach, and her attendants.

RETRO: Thousands turns out for Boston Carnival in 1978 (GALLERY)

Here are a selection of photographs from Boston’s carnival procession of 1978.
By David Seymour
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST

The event was organised by Boston Lions and featured more than 40 floats and five bands. It had been revived the previous year to mark The Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

More than 40 floats and five bands wound their way through town for the event.

1. Boston Carnival, 1978

More than 40 floats and five bands wound their way through town for the event. Photo: Boston Standard

The pageant was revived the previous year to mark the Queen's Silver Jubilee, but on that occasion rain put a dampener on things.

2. Boston Carnival, 1978

The pageant was revived the previous year to mark the Queen's Silver Jubilee, but on that occasion rain put a dampener on things. Photo: Boston Standard

Thousands turned out to watch the spectacle.

3. Boston Carnival, 1978

Thousands turned out to watch the spectacle. Photo: Boston Standard

The parade was led by the Junior Band and Drums of the Queen's Division from Bassingbourn Barracks, near Royston, Hertfordshire.

4. Boston Carnival, 1978

The parade was led by the Junior Band and Drums of the Queen's Division from Bassingbourn Barracks, near Royston, Hertfordshire. Photo: Boston Standard

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Queen