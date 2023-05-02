RETRO: Two from the Sleaford Standard archives for 10 years ago

Here are two photographs from the Sleaford Standard’s archives taken 10 years ago this month
Both pictures feature young sporting talent, with one also showing a sportsperson who was captaining not one, but two national teams.
1. Sleaford
England Women’s football captain, Team GB captain and Lincoln Ladies captain Casey Stoney paid a special visit to Sleaford's Church Lane Primary School 10 years ago. There, she put the school’s league-winning football team through their paces. She held a training session for the team before taking part in a question and answer session in the shape of a ‘press conference’ held by the Year Six pupils. Photo: David Dawson
2. Sleaford
Members of Sleaford's U10 rugby team that triumphed in a tournament held at RAF Cranwell 10 years ago. Ten under 10s teams from across Lincolnshire and beyond took part in the event. The Sleaford team won all their matches without conceding a single try and beat Kesteven two tries to nil in the final. Photo: David Dawson