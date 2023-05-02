Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
Two from the Sleaford Standard archives for 10 years ago ...Two from the Sleaford Standard archives for 10 years ago ...
Two from the Sleaford Standard archives for 10 years ago ...

RETRO: Two from the Sleaford Standard archives for 10 years ago

Here are two photographs from the Sleaford Standard’s archives taken 10 years ago this month

By David Seymour
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:38 BST

Both pictures feature young sporting talent, with one also showing a sportsperson who was captaining not one, but two national teams.

England Women’s football captain, Team GB captain and Lincoln Ladies captain Casey Stoney paid a special visit to Sleaford's Church Lane Primary School 10 years ago. There, she put the school’s league-winning football team through their paces. She held a training session for the team before taking part in a question and answer session in the shape of a ‘press conference’ held by the Year Six pupils.

1. Sleaford

England Women’s football captain, Team GB captain and Lincoln Ladies captain Casey Stoney paid a special visit to Sleaford's Church Lane Primary School 10 years ago. There, she put the school’s league-winning football team through their paces. She held a training session for the team before taking part in a question and answer session in the shape of a ‘press conference’ held by the Year Six pupils. Photo: David Dawson

Members of Sleaford's U10 rugby team that triumphed in a tournament held at RAF Cranwell 10 years ago. Ten under 10s teams from across Lincolnshire and beyond took part in the event. The Sleaford team won all their matches without conceding a single try and beat Kesteven two tries to nil in the final.

2. Sleaford

Members of Sleaford's U10 rugby team that triumphed in a tournament held at RAF Cranwell 10 years ago. Ten under 10s teams from across Lincolnshire and beyond took part in the event. The Sleaford team won all their matches without conceding a single try and beat Kesteven two tries to nil in the final. Photo: David Dawson

Page 1 of 1