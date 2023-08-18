Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
A 'loo'verly way to spend £20,000, The Standard wrote in 1973 of the new public conveniences in Boston's Wide Bargate.A 'loo'verly way to spend £20,000, The Standard wrote in 1973 of the new public conveniences in Boston's Wide Bargate.
A 'loo'verly way to spend £20,000, The Standard wrote in 1973 of the new public conveniences in Boston's Wide Bargate.

RETRO: Unique 'superloo' opens in Boston in 1973 after £20,000 spend

Fifty years ago this summer, a unique ‘superloo’ opened in Boston town centre.
By David Seymour
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST

The £20,000 public conveniences in Wide Bargate were a nationwide first for having their entire wall area covered in small, stainless steel tiles.

The tiles – manufactured in Sheffield – were billed as simple to wash down, but also particularly difficult to deface.The Standard described the toilets as a ‘superloo’ and noted they had been receiving coverage in the trade press in this country and abroad, largely due to their ‘vandal-proof nature’.

Following an inspection of the facilities, Coun Margaret Haworth, chairman of the borough’s Public Health Committee, said: “I am very pleased with them. One or two items will need attention, but we were anxious to get them open as soon as possible because the need for them has been so serious.

“The old toliets they replaced – and which are to be demolished – often could not cope on Market days and on Sundays in the summer, when sometimes as many as 18 coaches have been waiting there with women queued up for half-an-hour.”

All fitments, including hand wash basins and the electronically controlled warm air ‘towels’, were made of stainless steel, too.

“The floors are terazzo tiled, windows are fitted with an unbreakable plastic composition, and the woondern framework is varnished rather than painted,” the paper added.

Coun Margaret Haworth with Mr R. W. D. Hydes, managing director of Stainless Steel Tile Company, of Sheffield, suppliers of the small, stainless steel tiles.

1. Unique 'superloo' for Boston in 1973

Coun Margaret Haworth with Mr R. W. D. Hydes, managing director of Stainless Steel Tile Company, of Sheffield, suppliers of the small, stainless steel tiles. Photo: Boston Standard

As well as the walls, all the fitments were stainless steel as well.

2. Unique 'superloo' for Boston in 1973

As well as the walls, all the fitments were stainless steel as well. Photo: Boston Standard

The old toilets in the background, set to be demolished.

3. Unique 'superloo' for Boston in 1973

The old toilets in the background, set to be demolished. Photo: Boston Standard

Related topics:Sheffield