RETRO: West Street and Dolphin Lane, Boston, 1967 - Christmas shopping guide (GALLERY)

3. West Street, Boston, November 1967

Under 'she-gifts', the paper wrote: "Jewellery is always a favourite with the ladies, and beads and bangles are as fashionable now as they were in the Twenties. Sparkling bracelets are just right for party occasions and most girls have an eye for a pretty locket necklace. Pierced ears are still the rage and the young set like the dangly earrings, while the older woman probably prefers the stud variety in gold or marcasite. There are also many clip earrings for unpierced ears."

Photo: Boston Standard