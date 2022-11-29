RETRO: West Street and Dolphin Lane, Boston, 1967 - Christmas shopping guide (GALLERY)

Here are a collection of photographs taken in late November, 1967 – six from West Street, three from Dolphin Lane.
The pictures were used in the paper as part of a Christmas shopping feature.
1. West Street, Boston, November 1967
"West Street, one of Boston's main shopping throughfares, has a generous variety of gifts for all ages, all tastes and all pockets," The Standard wrote in 1967. "For those boys who are keen collectors of matchbox toys there is now a handsome collectors case at 15s. 11d. - an idea which will help mother too, by keeping the toy cupboard tidy," it noted.
Photo: Boston Standard
2. West Street, November 1967
"All children want a cycle, and now even the tiny tots can be supplied with the smallest trike priced at 30s. 1d. Plastic wheelbarrows for those who love to help dad in the garden are from only 5s. 6d. for the tiniest model, and more of course for the larger sizes, but hurry - these are in great demand," the paper continued. An idea from the children's television show 'Romper Room' was a ride-a-cock horse, it added.
Photo: Boston Standard
3. West Street, Boston, November 1967
Under 'she-gifts', the paper wrote: "Jewellery is always a favourite with the ladies, and beads and bangles are as fashionable now as they were in the Twenties. Sparkling bracelets are just right for party occasions and most girls have an eye for a pretty locket necklace. Pierced ears are still the rage and the young set like the dangly earrings, while the older woman probably prefers the stud variety in gold or marcasite. There are also many clip earrings for unpierced ears."
Photo: Boston Standard
4. West Street, Boston, November 1967
Still on 'she-gifts', the paper suggested a hand dryer or a hood dryer (for those who did not mind the expense), as well as electrically heated setting rollers. It added there were 'scores of gifts for the house-proud woman', including: velvet-zipped scatter cushions or pouffes in all shapes and size, electric mixers, bedside tea-makers, crockery, and ornaments.
Photo: Boston Standard