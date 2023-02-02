RETRO: World's fastest production car - one of only 350 made - comes to Boston in 1993

Only 350 Jaguar XJ220s were being made.
The price tag – £402,000 – had not deterred would-be purchasers, though, as there had been more than 1,500 applications.
The world’s fastest production car drew many admiring looks when it made a one-day only appearance at Boston’s Holland Brothers in January 1993.
