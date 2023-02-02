Register
RETRO: World's fastest production car - one of only 350 made - comes to Boston in 1993

The world’s fastest production car drew many admiring looks when it made a one-day only appearance at Boston’s Holland Brothers in January 1993.

By David Seymour
3 minutes ago
The scene at Holland Brothers, Boston, 30 years ago.
Only 350 Jaguar XJ220s were being made.

The price tag – £402,000 – had not deterred would-be purchasers, though, as there had been more than 1,500 applications.

Lincolnshire Training Students John Batey, Carl Smith and Scott Lomaz take a look at some of the more affordable XJ220s.
Another angle on the £402,000 vehicle.