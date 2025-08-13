Rotarian and historian, Hugh Nott's talk on: Air crash near Tealby, Lincolnshire

At their recent Lunchtime meeting, Rotarian and historian, Hugh Nott gave a presentation outlining the story of the M561 Lancaster Bomber crash in Tealby which occurred on December 22nd 1944.

By November 1944 there had been numerous attempts by the RAF bombers to sink the German battleship Tirpitz. On October 28th 1944, Lancasters of 9 and 617 Squadrons were positioned at airfields on the Moray Firth. The following morning, 39 aircraft armed with 12000lb Tallboy ‘earthquake’ bombs headed for northern Norway where the battleship was moored near Tromso. Despite cloud obscuring the target most of the crews released their bombs.

On November 11th the Lancasters flew again to Norway, and this time the weather was clear. As the force approached the battleship, thanks to the clear conditions they were able to drop all their bombs – despite the barrage of anti-aircraft fire.

M561’s bomb was a near miss between the shore and the battleship, but this could also be very effective owing to the shock wave generated by the massive explosion. One direct hit and two near misses were recorded and shortly after the Tirpitz capsized, with a heavy loss of life.

Lancaster in Flight

Sixteen Lancasters from 617 Squadron, led by Sqn Ldr Johnny Cockshort flew from Woodhall Spa on December 21st 1944 to Politz in Poland, near to Szczecin. This was at the extreme range for these aircraft. The crew of M561 were:

Pilot F/O A W Joplin NZ, Flight Engineer Sgt F L Tilley, Navigator C B R Fish, Bomb aimer F/S A J Walker, Wireless Operator F/S G Cooke, Mid Upper Gunner F/O R B Yates, Rear Gunner F/S J T Thompson’

Their target was a factory making over 600,000 tonnes of synthetic fuel for the Luftwaffe, annually. The Lancasters formed part of a main force of over 200 aircraft, which eventually found that the target was obscured by cloud and smoke. The round trip lasted around 11 hours and was the squadron’s first night operation for many months.

The bombing was scattered over a wide area, but the plant was damaged in several places. The 16 planes from 617 Squadron were each armed with single Tallboy bombs and their bomb sights were the latest Stabilised Automatic Bomb Sights which, when functioning, had an accuracy of less than 100 yards from 15,000 feet.

The planes were eventually told to return to their original base, Woodhall Spa, but as they returned heavy fog caused them to be diverted to Ludford Magna which had its runway equipped with ‘Fog Intensive Dispersal Operation’ FIDO. This was pipes running the length of the runway containing petrol which was ignited when planes were approaching and burnt off the fog so allowing the pilots to see the runway.

As M561 was approaching Ludford it was circling preparing to land. However, its wing briefly struck the ground and the pilot, Arthur Joplin, struggling to keep control, ordered the crew to assume crash positions moments before coming down, somewhere near Tealby at 02:40 hours. The bomber slid to a halt a few hundred yards further on and the front section of the fuselage broke off at the final impact. Fortunately, there were no bombs on board and fuel reserves were minimal.

Regaining their senses, five of the crew staggered, or were assisted from the wreckage. They were:

F/O Arthur E Joplin, RNZAF, 20 Captain, 9th mission, Flight Engineer Sgt Frank L Tilley 22, b Hackney, London, 9th mission Navigator F/S C Basil R Fish 22, b Birtle, Lancs, 9th mission Rear Gunner F/S Jim T Thompson, 50th mission Wireless Operator F/S Gordon Cooke, 24 9th mission Bomb aimer F/O Arthur J Walker, 22, 45th mission – died Mid Upper gunner F/S Bob B Yates, 23, 9th mission – died Basil Fish was the least injured airman, and he made sure that the other four injured survivors were released from the burning wreckage. The pilot Arthur Joplin had two broken legs and became unconscious: Frank Tilley had a broken leg, Jim Tompson had a spinal fracture and Gordon Cooke had a fractured skull and badly burnt

hands.

After making sure that his fellow surviving airmen were relatively safe and that they had whistles to make alarm calls, he set off to find help. The injured airmen had little to keep them warm on a cold, damp night, apart from the rear gunner Jim Thompson who had his normal warm clothing.

Basil staggered and fell many times across the ploughed fields and rough terrain, and through hedges but eventually came across a farmhouse (thought to be Manor Farm,Tealby) where he knocked on the door for help. The farm foreman, when he realised what had happened, took Basil to the phone box in Tealby Village where he asked the operator to put him through to the RAF station in Ludford. RAF Ludford logged this call at 04:45, two hours after the crash. Basil and the foreman then walked back to the farm to await the rescue crew.

Then they all walked back to the crash site, where they arrived at 05:30 hours, nearly three hours after the crash.

Our speaker Hugh Nott then went on to explain that he had been interested in this crash but was keen to try and identify the location near Tealby where it crashed. The historical records are not really all that clear and so finding the exact location has taken some time, finding original records and then trying to interpret them.

The crash was originally stated to have taken place 4000 yards south of South Farm, Kirmond le Mire – but there is no such place, however, there is a South Farm in Stainton le Vale and looking at the estimated path of the returning Lancaster this seems more likely. It was also reported that the site was 1 mile east of Caistor Road, but this now called Caistor Lane. By comparing the various reports and studying maps and many site visits Hugh is now confident that they have identified the exact location, east of Tealby and directly south of Stainton le Vale.

The MOD report card of the incident records that the navigator did not check the aircrafts position which should have been shown on the GEE triangulation system then in place for the RAF. The pilot had not contacted the base on the radio telephone, though he claimed he had tried but got no reply. The card then reports that the primary cause of the accident was bad weather but also that the Captain and Navigator had their flying logs endorsed, meaning they would no longer be able to fly. The Station commander agreed with this, the AOC 5 Group added ‘Endorse disobedience’ and the AOC in C agreed. The card does not mention pilot fatigue after this long 11-hour flight and nor did it mention Basil Fish’s fortitude and courage.

Arthur Joplin, the pilot, died in New Zealand in 2023 aged 99 still suffering from having lost two of his crew and being blamed for not following instructions. To be a pilot aged 20 in the elite 617 Squadron (Dambusters) was an incredible feat. The selection process to get into this elite group would have been very tough and to achieve it at such a young age was very impressive.

Hugh added that the Dambusters Raid (Operation Chastise), had taken place on the night 16/17th May 1943 so the crash of M561 occurred over a year after this raid. Hugh was thanked for giving us an insight in a bit of our local history that most of us were not at all familiar with – apparently there are at least 12 wartime crash sites around Tealby – it was surrounded by airfields during the war.