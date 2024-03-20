SCHOOL OF 1994 - Six photos from Boston-area schools taken 30 years ago

If so, you might spot a familiar face in these pictures, all taken at schools in the area in early 1994.
1. Boston High School
Boston High School's senior netball squad was celebrating after taking eighth place in the under-19 section at the East Midlands Schools netball tournament. Pictured (from left, back) are team members S. Wright, Kay Burman, Lizzie Johnson, Katie Roberts, Jo Guthrie, (front) Carolyn Cridland, Beccy Hall, Sorcha Sneddon and Alison Hunt. Katie Himsworth and Helen Clark were away from school when the photograph was taken. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Butterwick Primary School
Butterwick Primary School had cause to celebrate 30 years ago after success in the Boston and district primary schools' annual cross-country competition. First, the boys' and the girls' team came out on tops in the teams results. Second, Butterwick athletes led the way in the individual results, with Dale White finishing first among the boys and Lisa Goodliff and Jessica Williams first and second respectively among the girls. The competition was held at Boston High School. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Gipsey Bridge School
Gipsey Bridge School was among those in the Boston area that had been receiving books after parents, children and staff collected tokens in a scheme run by WH Smith. Pupils are pictured taking a look at their new books worth £75. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Haven High School, Boston
The Mayor and Mayoress of Boston, Couns Keith and Joyce Dobson, attending Haven High School, Boston, to present attendance certificates to pupils with a 100 per cent record. Photo: Boston Standard