SCHOOL OF 1994 - Six photos from Boston-area schools taken 30 years ago

2 . Butterwick Primary School

Butterwick Primary School had cause to celebrate 30 years ago after success in the Boston and district primary schools' annual cross-country competition. First, the boys' and the girls' team came out on tops in the teams results. Second, Butterwick athletes led the way in the individual results, with Dale White finishing first among the boys and Lisa Goodliff and Jessica Williams first and second respectively among the girls. The competition was held at Boston High School. Photo: Boston Standard