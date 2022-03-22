Self-portraits for momentous year

Pupils from Reception and Years One, Three and Four at Welbourn Primary School.

The first picture shows pupils from Welbourn Primary School with self-portraits they were creating.

The work was being done as part of the Face Britain initiative to help celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee that year and the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympics games.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When finished, the pictures would uploaded to the Face Britain website, forming an online gallery.

World Book Day fun at Winchelsea Primary School.

All of the uploaded self-portraits would also be used to create a mural to be projected on the walls of Buckingham Palace and shown on big screens around the Olympic stadium and at sites around the country.

Art coordinator and teacher Claire Cottam said: “The children were excited about being on the palace for the Jubilee and at the Olympics.”

The second and third pictures two schools in the Sleaford area celebrating World Book Day of that year.

Pictured second are youngsters at Winchelsea Primary School, Ruskington, while below them are children at St Botolph’s CofE Primary School, Sleaford.