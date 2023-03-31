Register
Four from the Boston Standard archives for Comic Relief 1993.

Skip-a-thon, blow-a-thon, student nurse bed push - Comic Relief in and around Boston in 1993 (IN PICTURES)

Here is a selection of photographs from the Boston Standard archives for March 1993 showing how schools across the area (and student nurses at Pilgrim Hospital) got behind that year’s Comic Relief appeal.

By David Seymour
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 17:13 BST

Can you spot a familiar face?

These youngsters from Butterwick Primary School donned fancy dress for Comic Relief in 1993.

1. Butterwick Primary School

These youngsters from Butterwick Primary School donned fancy dress for Comic Relief in 1993. Photo: Boston Standard

At Kirton Middlecott School 30 years ago, fundraising activities for Comic Relief included nose badge sales, a 5p surcharge for tuck, an auction, a red-themed non uniform day in which anyone not wearing red was fined, and, as pictured, a skip-a-thon

2. Kirton Middlecott School

At Kirton Middlecott School 30 years ago, fundraising activities for Comic Relief included nose badge sales, a 5p surcharge for tuck, an auction, a red-themed non uniform day in which anyone not wearing red was fined, and, as pictured, a skip-a-thon Photo: Boston Standard

A four-hour blow-a-thon was one of the other Comic Relief fundraisers at Kirton Middlecott School in 1993.

3. Kirton Middlecott School

A four-hour blow-a-thon was one of the other Comic Relief fundraisers at Kirton Middlecott School in 1993. Photo: Boston Standard

A 30-minute sponsored silence was held at the New Life Fellowship members for Comic Relief in 1993.

4. New Life Fellowship Church

A 30-minute sponsored silence was held at the New Life Fellowship members for Comic Relief in 1993. Photo: Boston Standard

