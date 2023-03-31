Skip-a-thon, blow-a-thon, student nurse bed push - Comic Relief in and around Boston in 1993 (IN PICTURES)

Here is a selection of photographs from the Boston Standard archives for March 1993 showing how schools across the area (and student nurses at Pilgrim Hospital) got behind that year’s Comic Relief appeal.
Can you spot a familiar face?
1. Butterwick Primary School
These youngsters from Butterwick Primary School donned fancy dress for Comic Relief in 1993. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Kirton Middlecott School
At Kirton Middlecott School 30 years ago, fundraising activities for Comic Relief included nose badge sales, a 5p surcharge for tuck, an auction, a red-themed non uniform day in which anyone not wearing red was fined, and, as pictured, a skip-a-thon Photo: Boston Standard
3. Kirton Middlecott School
A four-hour blow-a-thon was one of the other Comic Relief fundraisers at Kirton Middlecott School in 1993. Photo: Boston Standard
4. New Life Fellowship Church
A 30-minute sponsored silence was held at the New Life Fellowship members for Comic Relief in 1993. Photo: Boston Standard