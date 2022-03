The five generations back in 1997. EMN-220223-172411001

It was in 1997 when the left picture of the Daniels family was carried in the Standard.

It shows (from left) the late Cyril Kew, Hillary Daniels, Kev Daniels, Abbie Freeman-Daniels, and Robert Daniels.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picture on the right was taken during Hillary’s recent 88th birthday celebrations. She is shown on the left, with (from left) Kev, Robert, Abbie, and Abbie’s son Henry.

The latest five generations of the family in 2022. EMN-220223-172401001