Take a look at these cracking retro pictures showing life in Skegness down the decades - including the landmark opening of Butlin's and the changing beach fashions
We’ve dug deep into the archives of the Getty picture agency to bring you these cracking pictures of Skegness.
The historic images we have selected show the changing face of Skegness over the decades.
We’ve got images of how the town’s beachfront area looked in 1900, the beach fashions of the 1920’s and the opening of Butlin’s.
There’s pictures of the town’s lifeboat, navy recruits in the town in 1940 and a packed beach scene in 1950.
No beach trip would be complete without a donkey ride for the little ones, but have you ever seen elephants playing cricket on the beach?
There’s all that and more, in this gallery.
