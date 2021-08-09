TEN YEARS AGO: Annual Chapel St Leonards returns in rejuvenated state

The winning Chapel Twinning Association float.

Following a period in which the carnival had experienced a decline in visitors and the range of entertainment available, organisers of the 2011 set out to reverse the trend.

Events co-ordinator Christine Young said: “We have resurrected the Chapel Carnival and hope it will continue for many years to come with the support of the local community.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback from members of the public who have said there was more to see and more to do than in recent years.”

Entertainment over the two days included a parade – two scenes from the event are pictured above, including the winning float from The Chapel Twinning Association, a Moulin Rouge themed creation.