TEN YEARS AGO: Annual prize-giving at Sleaford school and Disney musical stage in Welbourn

Senior prize-winners at Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

Pictured first are high fliers being honoured at Kesteven and Sleaford High School’s annual senior prize-giving ceremony of that year.

The event, which was held at the school, featured former MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham the Rt Hon Douglas Hogg, Viscount Hailsham, as guest speaker.

Pictured next are cast members from the Sir William Robertson High School production of High School Musical.

Sir William Robertson High School pupils, ready to stage High School Musical.

Year 10 pupils Dannie Taylor and Natalie Martin were cast in the lead roles of Troy and Gabriella, characters played by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the hit 2006 Disney film.

Diva Sharpay Evans was played by Chloe Astleford and her brother Ryan was played by Simeon Dyer, both from Year 11.

Director Emily Bennett, performing arts and drama teacher at the Welbourn school, said: “The students were so dedicated to getting this show together.

“They were able to get their teeth into it and had the chance to experience putting on a show.”