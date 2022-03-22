TEN YEARS AGO: Author leads workshop at Skegness Academy

The scenarios formed part of a workshop hosted by popular Skegness-based children’s author William Hussey designed to prove that writing a novel is not as difficult as the children may have imagined.
He said: “We went through a condensed version of the entire novel writing process based on their own ideas in just 50 minutes.
“Kids tend to be intimidated by the immensity of a book, with its hundreds of pages, dozens of characters and twisting plots lines but I show them that most great stories are really simple one-sentence pitches.”