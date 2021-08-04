TEN YEARS AGO: ‘Better than the Lion King’ – new book by local author a hit among Willoughby pupils

St Helena's Primary School 10 years ago, before the break for the summer holidays.

Maurice had sent several copies of his new book – His Majesty Meerkat – to the school for pupils to give their feedback on it.

The children were unanimously supportive, with one pupil going as far as to say that it was ‘better than the Lion King’.

The book followed Molzee the meerkat who unwittingly became king of the lions after wandering into their cave – much to the annoyance of the rest of the pride.