TEN YEARS AGO: ‘Better than the Lion King’ – new book by local author a hit among Willoughby pupils

Youngsters at St Helena’s Primary School, Willoughby, welcomed Spilsby author Maurice Bird 10 years ago.

By David Seymour
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:57 pm
St Helena's Primary School 10 years ago, before the break for the summer holidays.
Maurice had sent several copies of his new book – His Majesty Meerkat – to the school for pupils to give their feedback on it.

The children were unanimously supportive, with one pupil going as far as to say that it was ‘better than the Lion King’.

The book followed Molzee the meerkat who unwittingly became king of the lions after wandering into their cave – much to the annoyance of the rest of the pride.

Molzee would eventually win the approval of his royal subjects and lead them to the promised land.

