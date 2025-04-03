TEN YEARS AGO: Big Night Out in Louth

By David Seymour
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 16:22 BST
Here is a selection of photographs that appeared in the Louth Leader in March 2015.

They were all included as part of the paper’s Big Night Out feature.

If you missed last month’s gallery, here’s a link to the piece.

Big Night Out Louth, March 2015.

1. Turning back the clock 10 years ...

Big Night Out Louth, March 2015. Photo: Contributor

Big Night Out Louth, March 2015.

2. Turning back the clock 10 years ...

Big Night Out Louth, March 2015. Photo: Contributor

Big Night Out Louth, March 2015.

3. Turning back the clock 10 years ...

Big Night Out Louth, March 2015. Photo: Contributor

Big Night Out Louth, March 2015.

4. Turning back the clock 10 years ...

Big Night Out Louth, March 2015. Photo: Contributor

