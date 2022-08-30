TEN YEARS AGO: Big Night Out visits LA Cafe, Skegness, in summer 2012
By David Seymour
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:49 pm
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:03 pm
Here are seven photographs taken 10 years ago at the LA Cafe, Skegness, as part of The Standard’s Big Night Out feature. Each time the feature ran, one reveller would have a circle drawn around them in the paper to win a free drink.
