A group of four revellers at the LA Cafe, Skegness, 10 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO: Big Night Out visits LA Cafe, Skegness, in summer 2012

Here are seven photographs taken 10 years ago at the LA Cafe, Skegness, as part of The Standard’s Big Night Out feature.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:03 pm

Here are seven photographs taken 10 years ago at the LA Cafe, Skegness, as part of The Standard’s Big Night Out feature. Each time the feature ran, one reveller would have a circle drawn around them in the paper to win a free drink.

1. Big Night Out - LA Cafe, Skegness, summer 2012

A duo from the evening.

Photo: Barry Smith

2. Big Night Out - LA Cafe, Skegness, summer 2012

'Hats' entertainment 10 years ago.

Photo: Barry Smith

3. Big Night Out - LA Cafe, Skegness, summer 2012

Three more from the evening.

Photo: Barry Smith

4. Big Night Out - LA Cafe, Skegness, summer 2012

Another trio of revellers from 10 years ago.

Photo: Barry Smith

