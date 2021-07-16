TEN YEARS AGO: Boston-area theatre school stages song and dance fundraiser (IN PICTURES)

HomeTEN YEARS AGO: Boston-area theatre school stages song and dance fundraiser (IN PICTURES)Here are four photographs from a song and dance event held 10 years ago to raise money for changing rooms at Wyberton Sports and Social Club.By David SeymourFriday, 16th July 2021, 12:00 pm Members of The Biz Theatre School, with theatre school leader Sam Sillett (right).The fundraiser was organised by The Biz Theatre School, in Wyberton and included various acts by members of the group.Emily Cooper-Doig with a cast in masks.Another one of the acts.Pictured (from left) Emily Fossitt, Amy Ball, George Damms, and Emily Cooper-Doig.Wyberton