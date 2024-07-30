TEN YEARS AGO: Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard …
1. Ten years ago ...
Six from the archives ...Photo: Various
2. Boston
UKIP deputy chairman Neil Hamilton (with wife Christine) paying a visit to Boston as the party prepared for the 2015 general election. In May of that year, Boston gave the highest proportion of votes to UKIP in the country during the European elections. “I see Boston being the beacon for the whole of the UK to shine a light into the dark corners of British politics. Instead of being the forgotten backwater, Boston deserves to be first place. That’s what a UKIP MP would give it. (UKIP leader) Nigel Farage has been talking about an earthquake, in reality the earthquake will take place when we get our first MP. Boston can be that constituency."Photo: Contributor
3. Horncastle
The Tiny Tots Parent and Toddler Group, in Horncastle, after receiving new soft play equipment from The Bull Hotel. Some £300 was raised for the donation through bingo nights held at the venue. Making the presentation were Tim Mills and Gina Chinery.Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
The 3rd Louth Rainbows presenting a cheque for £150 to the organising committee of the 2014 Louth Run for Life after taking part in the event and raising the sum through sponsorship.Photo: Ian Holmes