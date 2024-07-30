TEN YEARS AGO: Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

2 . Boston

UKIP deputy chairman Neil Hamilton (with wife Christine) paying a visit to Boston as the party prepared for the 2015 general election. In May of that year, Boston gave the highest proportion of votes to UKIP in the country during the European elections. “I see Boston being the beacon for the whole of the UK to shine a light into the dark corners of British politics. Instead of being the forgotten backwater, Boston deserves to be first place. That’s what a UKIP MP would give it. (UKIP leader) Nigel Farage has been talking about an earthquake, in reality the earthquake will take place when we get our first MP. Boston can be that constituency."Photo: Contributor