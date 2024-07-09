TEN YEARS AGO: Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Leadenham

1 . Boston

The official re-opening of Boston Grammar School's library, more than six months after the historic building was damaged in a tidal surge. The library’s flooring needed careful restoration by a specialist company, and it took several months to ‘dry’ the building as usual techniques couldn’t be used due to the age of the beams. Mayor of Boston Coun Alison Austin - a former teacher at the school - carried out the re-opening honours.Photo: David Dawson