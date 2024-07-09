TEN YEARS AGO: Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Leadenham

1. Boston
The official re-opening of Boston Grammar School's library, more than six months after the historic building was damaged in a tidal surge. The library’s flooring needed careful restoration by a specialist company, and it took several months to ‘dry’ the building as usual techniques couldn’t be used due to the age of the beams. Mayor of Boston Coun Alison Austin - a former teacher at the school - carried out the re-opening honours.Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
A zumba session that formed part of the 2014 Horncastle Festival. Wet weather hindered the event, but visitors still numbered in the hundreds.Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
Members of the 7th Louth Guides holding their own Commonwealth Games in anticipation of the international sporting event coming to Glasgow later that month. Activities included an opening ceremony, a running race, a sack race, an egg and spoon, tossing the caber, a blindfold relay, a water relay, a football relay, and an obstacle course.Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Market Rasen
Among those who attended the De Aston Annual Sixth Form Ball of 2014, held at Market Rasen Racecourse. The event was attended by 125 students, plus 22 staff.Photo: Darren Greenwood