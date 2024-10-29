TEN YEARS AGO: Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Market Rasen, Skegness and Sleaford

By David Seymour
Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:27 BST
Once again, it is time to take a trip down memory lane.

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard areas.

1. Six from the archives for 10 years ago ...

Concern had been raised over the future of A&E and maternity services at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, as NHS bosses in Lincolnshire reviewed how best to respond to major budgetary challenges. As a result, The Standard teamed up with the other National World titles to call for services to be saved.

2. Boston

Horncastle Tennis Club holding its first presentation night, with members of all ages gathered to celebrate the achievements of the last year.

3. Horncastle

A scene from Louth's Victorian Family Fayre of 2014. Thousands of people attended the event, organised by the Louth Town Partnership. As part of the fun, a competition was held for the best Victorian costumes. Pictured are Kaitlin, Tegan, Madison and Tia Walters.

4. Louth

