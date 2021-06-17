The racers get underway.

TEN YEARS AGO: Boston’s Race for Life 2011 (IN PICTURES)

Here are a selection of photographs from Boston’s Race for Life of 2011.

By David Seymour
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:00 am

Some 1,460 took part in the 5k event, held at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in aid of Cancer Research UK It was hoped more than £130,000 would be raised for the cause as a result of their efforts. Olivia Molitor, area events manager for Cancer Research UK, said: “It was really good and we had a really good turnout. Luckily it didn’t start raining until half-an-hour before the end of the event.”

Staff from social housing provider the Longhurst Group, in Boston.

Pictured, from left, Joanne Williams, Barbara Johnson and Emma Cockerill.

Pictured, fromleft, Hayley Turton, Tricia Whitt and Lyndsey Severns.

Cancer Research UK
